LITTLE RICE, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly two snowmobile crash in the town of Little Rice.
The head-on snowmobile crash happened Friday night just before 7p.m. on Kelly Dam Road just north of Old 8 Road.
Authorities say a 55-year-old man was died at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released until family is notified.
The second driver was taken to Aspirus Hospital in Tomahawk with non-life threatening injuries.
The Wisconsin DNR is investigating the crash.