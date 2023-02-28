DCF 5 year prevention plan focuses on in-home services

NORTHWOODS, Wis (WJFW) – Wisconsin’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) is providing more funding to local agencies to provide in-home services. DCF’s Five Year Prevention Plan includes funding specifically intended to reduce child abuse and neglect, improve maternal and child health, and improve school readiness. Achieving these three goals is what local implementing agencies or LIA’s such as Children’s Wisconsin are tasked with.
Children’s Wisconsin is a nonprofit agency that has office locations in Antigo, Merrill, and Rhinelander. Through their family resource centers they provide home visiting and other services to families in Langlade, Lincoln, Forest, Vilas, and Oneida Counties.
The Home Visiting Program at Children’s is meant to serve kids where they’re most comfortable, in their homes. Heather Jordan is a Prevention Supervisor with Children’s and explains the program, “Evidence based program called parents as teachers, we believe that parents are the first teachers. So, we don’t come in as experts about your child, you’re the expert on your child. What we want to do is enhance your abilities to parent and support you and advocate for you.”
Home visitors receive referrals and reach out to expecting parents or already parents about the program. They help the family with developmental screenings and answer any questions from parents.
Melissa Enders is a home visitor and says parents ask a lot about, “If their child is hitting the milestones that they think they need to hit. But there’s a very important thing to remember. Every child develops differently and every child develops on their own.”
Home visiting is more than developmental screenings, it provides parents with supports like transportation to and from appointments and connects them with other service providers. It’s these types of programs that are building strong families and keeping them out of the child welfare system.
Wendy Henderson is the Administrator DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence and she highlights the impact these prevention services are having on the state, “Nearly 5 fewer children per day being removed. And so, when you think about ripple effects of every child you know when they’re removed from their home. Then there’s other things that happen, maybe they don’t see their siblings as much or their aunts and uncles, maybe they’re moved far away from home. Knowing we’re having some of those concrete changes because of our efforts is really exciting.”