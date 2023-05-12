MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- After a stellar 2022-2023 athletic season, Mosinee's Davin Stoffel was named the Newswatch12 Male Athlete of the Year. Davin is a three-sport athlete for Mosinee, where he was a standout football, basketball and baseball player for them this season. On top of being a leader on the field, Stoffel is also a leader off the field as well, being recognized as a WIAA Scholar Athlete, given to the top 32 student athletes for the 2022-2023 school year.
In football, Davin was a part of the team that won the Great Northern Conference. On the gridiron, Stoffel was the Great Northern Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, as well as a two-time unanimous first team All-Great Northern Conference selection, with one being at wide receiver and the other being at linebacker. Stoffel is also the recipient of the Wissports Al Toon Award, given to the state's top wide receiver or tight end. During the 2022 season, he caught 51 passes for 1,012 yards and 17 touchdowns. On defense, he had 123 total tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception and two defensive touchdowns in just 11 games. Those accolades were good enough to earn him multiple collegiate scholarship offers, including D-1 FCS school South Dakota State University, where he will be attending next fall to play football for the Jackrabbits.
In basketball, Stoffel was a unanimous first team All-Great Northern Conference selection for Mosinee. He was a part of the team that finished in third place in the Great Northern Conference this season. He averaged 18 ppg, 9.1 rpg and 3.8 apg, leading his team in points and rebounds.
In baseball, Stoffel has had a stellar season for Mosinee. He is a part of the team that's tied with Medford for first place in the Great Northern Conference, holding a 9-1 conference record. Overall, they're 13-2 this season, and are one of the top teams in the state. Stoffel leads the team in batting average with .444, and ties the team in total RBI's with 14. He also has hit four doubles, three triples and two home runs so far this season.
Congrats to Davin on a spectacular season and becoming the first ever Newswatch12 Male Athlete of the Year.