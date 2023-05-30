MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Merrill traveled to Mosinee for the first round of the playoff tournament. Mosinee's regular season record is impressive going 20-2, claiming the number one seed and a back to back Great Northern Conference championship. However, in tournament play, it's whoever plays the better game on that day will move onto the next round, regardless of previous regular season success. That being said, Merrill came into this game with the number eight seed from a 7-14 season record.
It was a great crowd turn out and perfect weather for this game. Mosinee set the tone early in the first inning with Taylor Lemanski hitting nearly a home run to secure the team an RBI single. Davin Stoffel was up to bat right after Lemanski, and Stoffel got the job done hitting his first two-run homer of the game.
In the top of the second inning, Blue Jay's Brady Kanitz got in on the home run action for Merrill. A very impressive way to put your teams first points on the board. However, Keagan Jirschele was pitching in style as he put three Blue Jays down with no errors to end the Merrill's momentum and the inning.
Mosinee will go on to win this game 13-2. Stoffel had another walk off home run in the fifth inning to help secure the game.
Mosinee will play and host Abbotsford/Colby on Wednesday.