MADISON (WJFW) - A Dane County Judge has sentenced David Kahl, 56, to life in prison without the possibility of parole, for the murder of former UW Madison student and Marshfield native Brittany Zimmermann in 2008.
On Oct. 27, 2022, Kahl plead guilty to the first-degree intentional homicide charge. Dane County Judge Chris Taylor sentenced Kahl to life in prison. Today's hearing was to determine if Kahl would be eligible for parole at some point.
Prosecutors say Kahl stabbed and strangled Zimmermann after going to houses in her neighborhood asking for money.
According to a criminal complaint, police had interviewed Kahl numerous times between the day Zimmermann was killed and December 2014.
According to the Associated Press, improvements in DNA technology led to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide against Kahl. Tests found a match between Kahl's DNA and DNA recovered from Zimmermann's clothing, the complaint said.
Kahl was first charged with the murder back in March 2020.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com