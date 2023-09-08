Recent storms caused damage across northeastern Wisconsin, leading homeowners to seek removal services for trees and branches that have fallen.
Wisconsin's Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is warning of door-to-door offers that seem too good to be true.
Consumers have recently reported being visited at their homes by a tree removal company and told all charges for their services would be covered by insurance and billed directly. After the work was completed, the bills were outrageously expensive and often not covered by insurance. In one case, the bill was almost as expensive as the home itself.
The consumer protection department, also known as DAT-CAP, encourages consumers to ask for contractor recommendations from trusted sources such as friends, neighbors and insurance agents.