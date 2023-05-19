RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- On April 27th, Rhinelander and Lakeland Union squared off as undefeated conference opponents. The T-Birds were able to win it 1-0 to establish themselves as the team to beat in the conference. Fast forward a few weeks later, and these two teams squared off once again. Lakeland Union was still undefeated in conference play, and Rhinelander's only conference loss was to the T-Birds. In the first game, Lakeland Union was looking to establish themselves as the team to beat in the conference. Now, the T-Birds were looking to own the conference for this season with a win on the road.
Overall this season, Lakeland Union was 12-1 entering this game, and a perfect 8-0 in conference play, sitting in first place in the Great Northern Conference standings. With that impressive record, they also came into this matchup fresh off of a 10-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 24-2 in those games. All the T-Birds needed to do was win in Rhinelander to claim the conference championship. However, that's easier said than done.
The Hodags have been a solid team all season long, but cannot seem to get past the T-Birds, and were looking to get over that hump with a win on the road. Overall, Rhinelander was 8-3 on the season and 6-1 in conference play, sitting in second place in the Great Northern Conference, right behind Lakeland Union. The Hodags have won eight out of their last nine games coming into this matchup, hoping to get some revenge as the season nears its end.
Similair to the first game, this was a defensive battle that was defined by a first half goal as the difference maker. In the 24th minute, it was a long goal by Lakeland Union's Alyson Lazaroff that put the T-Birds on the board first. After that, it was all defense and an exceptional performance by both team's goalies, Ava Evenhouse for Lakeland Union and Mya Krouze for Rhinelander. However, it was another clean sheet for Evenhouse as Lakeland Union went on to win it 1-0 to win the Great Northern Conference championship.
With the win, Lakeland Union wins their 11th straight game and improve to 13-1 on the season. In conference play, the T-Birds improve to 9-0, and remain at the top of the leaderboard, claiming the conference championship in the process.
Rhinelander falls to 8-4 on the season and 6-2 in conference play. Even with the loss, Rhinelander remains in second place in the Great Northern Conference standings. However, this loss spoiled any chance for Rhinelander to win the conference for this season.
Even though they won the conference, Lakeland Union still has one Great Northern Conference game left this season. The T-Birds will look to finish the season with a perfect record, just like in girls basketball, when they host Antigo on Tuesday. Then, they'll head over the Three Lakes on Thursday for their season finale. Rhinelander, on the other hand, will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday, when they host Mosinee in their regular season finale.