Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&