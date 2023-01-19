SCHOFIELD, Wisc. (WJFW)- D.C. Everest and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln faced off on Thursday in a game that held major implications in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. The Evergreens were 6-9 on the season, while the Red Raiders were 10-4, coming off of a three-game winning streak. In the conference standings, Wisconsin Rapids held the advantage between the two teams with six points, which was good enough for third place. For D.C. Everest, they had four points, which puts them in fourth place, but can tie for third with a win.
The game itself featured a ton of action in the first period. First goal of the game came from D.C. Everest's Charlie Biolo Thompson, who was able to steal a pass deep in Red Raiders' territory and finish off the play to make it 1-0. Then, Wisconsin Rapids was able to respond. Carsen Gause was able to find side net to tie it up at one. However, D.C. Everest was able to go on a scoring barrage to create a sizeable lead. First, it was Nolan Elgersma going five-hole to give his team the 2-1 lead. Then, it was Adam McKaig launching a shot from a distance to get the insurance goal, making it 3-1 Evergreens. Finally, Elgersma's first goal was so nice, he decided to replicate it. He went five-hole again for his second goal of the contest, making it 4-1 at the end of the first period.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln came back, however, scoring two more goal in the matchup. But, it was too little, too late for the Red Raiders, as D.C. Everest went on to win this one 4-3.
This win improves D.C. Everest's record to 7-9 on the season. For Wisconsin Rapids, they fall to 10-7 overall. In the Wisconsin Valley Conference standings, D.C. Everest is now tied for third place with Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln with six points. Both teams trail Wausau West, who is in second place in the conference with 10 points after their win over Marshfield on Thursday at home.
D.C. Everest will look to keep their momentum and make it two wins in a row when they host Tomah/Sparta on Tuesday. For Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, this loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Red Raiders. They'll look to get back in the win column when they host Wisconsin Valley Conference opponent Wausau West on Tuesday.