WESTON, Wisc. (WJFW)- For the regional round of the division one boys basketball playoffs, both D.C. Everest and Appleton East had a first round bye. The Evergreen have had an impressive run this year finishing their season record at 18-7. This ranked them second in the Wisconsin Valley Conference behind Marshfield. While Appleton East is the number ten seed finishing the regular season with a 12-13 record, and ranked sixth in the Fox Valley Conference.
It was a packed house in Weston where D.C Everest got home court advantage. D.C Everest has great offensive plays to put them ahead early. But this is the playoffs where anything can happen. Appleton East was on the evergreens heal the majority of the game.
Each teams defense was aggressive which caused little scoring on both ends. The UW-Green Bay commit, Marcus Hall had a couple of good plays to make four clutch free throws to secure the win for the Evergreens.
D.C Everest claimed the close win 46-41 over Appleton East. They will play number two seed, Hudson on March 4th.