WESTON, Wis. (WJFW)- Staying unbeaten is never easy and D.C Everest learned that against Marshfield.
It was a battle that came down to the end and it was a field goal that determined the winner as D.C Everest came away with a 17-14 win.
It was a scoreless first quarter that saw Everest come within inches of scoring. A fumble inside the one yard line ended what would have been an 80 yard touchdown drive.
D.C Everest now stands at 4-0. They will look to make it five in a row next week as they travel to Stevens Point on September 15.
Marshfield will battle another unbeaten next week as they host Wausau West on September 15.