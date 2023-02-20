RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander hosted D.C. Everest for their senior night on Monday. D.C. Everest had an impressive overall record of 15-7, and Rhinelander was 7-14. The Hodags struggled this season but came into this game in the winner column after beating Antigo. While D.C Everest was also feeling confident after their win over Merrill last game.
D.C. Everest's offense and defense caused the Hodags to struggle making plays. Many Rhinelander passes were broken up by Evergreens defense. It didn't look like the Hodags were truly connected this game, giving up crucial points and missing many threes. Rhinelander with 6 at halftime while D.C. Everest had 36 points. Hodags were 3-19 from the field, while D.C. Everest's Marcus Hall lead with 13 points going into the second half.
D.C Everest defeats Rhinelander 73-42. The Evergreens look to play Wisconsin Rapids Thursday, February 23rd. While Rhinelander is scheduled to play Tomahawk the 23rd.