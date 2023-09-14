D.C. Everest students got the chance to show off their excellent masonry yesterday.
Each year, D.C. Everest Senior High students attend the Bricklayer 500 competition in Fond du Lac. This year DCE students earned top honors, securing first place in the Wisconsin Regional Junior Bricklayer 500 event.
DCE Senior Logan Cherek served as mason on the two-person team, with DCE Senior Jayden Zoesch serving as tender.
The entire DCE Construction Trades class also attended the competition to cheer on their classmates and learn more about careers in the construction industry.