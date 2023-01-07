SCHOFIELD, Wisc. (WJFW)- D.C. Everest High School's boys hockey team was tied for 4th place in the Wisconsin Valley Conference by the end of 2022. A 4-6 record for the D.C. Everest, and the Evergreens were looking to start out 2023 with a win against the 5-5 Onalaska Co-op team. The Hilltoppers were looking to get above .500 in their matchup on Saturday.
Onalaska started this game off hot, with a barrage of goals in the first and second periods to hold a sizeable lead. That lead proved to be too much for D.C. Everest, as the Hilltoppers were able to come away with the 9-4 win.
With the win, Onalaska improves 6-5 on the season, and are over .500. D.C. Everest falls to 4-7 with the loss.
Onalaska will look to capitalize off of their momentum when they host Tomah/Sparta on Monday. D.C. Everest will look to get back in the win column when they host Rhinelander on Tuesday.
