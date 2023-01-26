(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed the first Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) detection in a wild deer harvested in Waupaca County.
The positive CWD test came in the town of Harrison, within 10 miles of the Shawano, Marathon and Portage Co. borders.
The positive case came from a harvested 2-year-old doe.
As required by state law, the DNR enacts a three-year baiting and feeding ban in counties where CWD has been detected and two-year bans in adjoining counties that lie within 10 miles of a CWD detection. Deer baiting and feeding have been banned in Waupaca Co. since 2014, initially due to CWD detections in farm-raised deer in Marathon County that live within 10 miles of the county border.
The ban has been maintained due to CWD detections in wild and farm-raised deer in adjacent counties within 10 miles, as well as CWD detections in farm-raised deer within the county. Following state law, the DNR will renew a three-year baiting and feeding back in Waupaca Co. Due to CWD-positive detections within Shawano, Marathon and Portage Co., the current expiration date of the current baiting and feeding bans in those counties is unaffected by this recent detection in Waupaca Co.
More information on the baiting and feeding regulations is available on the DNR's website.
The DNR and the Waupaca County Deer Advisory Council will host a public meeting on Wed., Feb. 8, from 6-8 p.m. The meeting will be held at Manawa City Hall on Bridge St. in Manawa.
