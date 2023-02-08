(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms that a wild deer harvested in Langlade County has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
The positive case came in the town of Wolf River.
The positive case is also within 10 miles of the Menominee Reservation, Menominee County and the Oconto County borders.
The DNR says that the deer was a hunter-harvested one-year-old buck.
The DNR also confirmed that it was the first confirmed wild deer CWD case in Langlade Co.
As required by state law, the DNR will enact a three-year baiting and feeding bans in counties where CWD has been detected and two-year bans in adjoining counties that lie within 10 miles of a CWD detection.
The recent detection of CWD will renew a three-year baiting and feeding ban in the county, as well as a two-year baiting and feeding ban in Menominee County. Oconto Co. is also within 10 miles of the harvest location but is already under a three-year baiting and feeding ban because of a positive CWD case.
The Menominee Tribal Government will also enact its own baiting ban within the exterior boundaries of the reservation.
More information on the baiting and feeding ban can be found on the DNR's website.
The DNR and the Langlade County Deer Advisory Council will be hosting a public meeting on Wed., Feb. 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at White Lake High School.
The DNR asks local landowners and hunters to help assess the extent of CWD in southeastern Langlade County by applying for a surveillance permit. Landowners inside the CWD surveillance area (see the map below) may be eligible for a CWD surveillance permit that authorizes harvesting adult deer.
Surveillance permits are property-specific and are available on select private land within the CWD surveillance area. The permits are free to those with a valid deer hunting license, and landowners may authorize other individuals to harvest deer under the authority of their permit. Deer harvested using a surveillance permit must be tested for CWD.