MOSINEE - The Central Wisconsin Airport is adding a third daily flight to and from Chicago next month. High demand led American Airlines to increase their routes to the Mosinee airport.
A rough schedule is to have departures in the early morning, late morning and afternoon with the last arrival coming in at around 8pm.
CWA's director said another flight should keep prices lower since there will be 50 percent more tickets per day.
CWA also has two daily Delta flights, and the aircraft for those just got bigger to match the high demand.