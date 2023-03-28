RHINELANDER - Around 6pm Tuesday, crews were called to reports of a fire at Dinky Diner in Rhinelander. When they arrived, heavy black smoke was coming from the building.
Eventually, crews moved from the diner to the staircase leading to apartments above it.
Two ladder trucks were deployed. Crews cut a ventilation hole at the top of the building and used a thermal imaging camera to look for hot-spots.
Some renters will be displaced because of the fire.
The owner Rick said he closed up Dinky Diner as he normally did around 2:00pm and is not sure why it caught on fire. Rick said the building was built in 1896.
Crews from Pelican, Pine Lake, and Rhinelander all responded.