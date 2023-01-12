Credit union donates to local nonprofits

RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Covantage Credit Union donates just over $18,000 to NATH Frederick Place, a local homeless shelter.
The donation comes as part of the larger Giving Tuesday Campaign which ran from November 29, 2022 to December 13, 2022 and raised a total of $433,362.10.
Each Covantage branch location picked a nonprofit organization where the funds would be donated. Credit union members and community members could donate money and Covantage would match the donation – up to 10,000 per organization. “The match given to directly to Covantage here in Rhinelander and identified as the giving Tuesday funds. So one of the downsides for us with Nath is we don’t know exactly who’s made those donations, so all we can do is thank the whole community,” said Tammy Modic, executive director for NATH.
Other organizations to receive donations include: AVAIL (Antigo); Crandon Area Community Foundation (Crandon); Elcho Fire and Rescue (Elcho); Achieve Center (Wausau, Rib Mountain, Weston, Rothschild); Friends of Emmerson Park (Stevens Point, Plover); West Iron County Fire Department (Iron River, MI); and Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp (Crystal Falls, MI).
The Giving Tuesday Campaign has been an annual fund-raising event for the Covantage Foundation and the plan on continuing the fundraising effort.
To learn more about NATH Frederick Place visit their website.
For more on The Covantage Foundation and their efforts, visit their website here.