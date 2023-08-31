CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW)- The atmosphere was electric in Crandon, as they get to experience a high school football game one day before a KISS concert down the road at the Crandon International Speedway. Crandon was able to get their first win of the season last week, taking down Merrill at home. They gained some momentum with that win, and were looking to make it two in a row at home when they hosted Clintonville on a Thursday night.
Clintonville was still looking for their first win of the season, as the Truckers got trucked by Amherst and Mosinee in their first two games of the season. However, all those games did was battle test Clintonville as they looked to start off their conference play with a win, and take a (one-day long) solo lead of the Northwoods Conference.
That's exactly what they did. Crandon fought as hard as they could, and were never out of it until the clock hit zero, with Clintonville escaping with a 33-28 win on the road behind stellar play from Truckers quarterback Kade Rosenow.
Clintonville gets their first win of the season, and improves to 1-2 overall on the season, and are now 1-0 in conference play, which puts them in sole possession of first place in the Northwoods Conference, at least until the rest of the Northwoods Conference games happening on Friday wrap up. The Truckers will look to make it two wins in a row and improve to 2-0 in conference play on Friday, September 8th, when they host Crivitz in their Northwoods Conference home opener.
Crandon falls to 1-2 overall with the loss, and are now one game below .500. They also fall to 0-1 in conference play as a result. The Cardinals will look to get back on track to their winning ways and get their first conference win of the season on Friday, September 8th, when they take on Tomahawk in the final conference meeting between these two teams.