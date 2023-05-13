LAONA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Laona/Wabeno and Crandon squared off in a Northern Lakes Conference baseball game on Saturday morning. The Rebels were able to take down the Cardinals in softball right down the road, so the baseball teams were looking to gain the advantage in their respective sports as well.
Crandon came in to this matchup with a 5-3 record, looking to stay over .500 for this season. In conference play, they were 5-2, sitting in third place in the Northern Lakes Conference standings. Laona/Wabeno is coming into this matchup with a two-game losing streak, hoping to snap it and get back in the win column. Overall, the Rebels were 2-9 on the season and 2-5 in conference play, sitting in fifth place in the Northern Lakes Conference standings.
This game was close for awhile, with both teams tied at two by the fourth inning. However, the bats got hot for Crandon, and they were able to rally off 13 runs in the final three innings to win it 15-2 in six innings.
With the win, Crandon improves to 6-3 on the season and 6-2 in conference play, putting them back of Three Lakes and Florence, who are tied for first place in the Northern Lakes Conference standings. Crandon has now won four out of their last five games, including three games in a row.
Laona/Wabeno falls to 2-10 on the season and 2-6 in the Northern Lakes Conference with the loss. This loss makes it three in a row for the Rebels, and six out of their last seven games as well.
Crandon will look to make it four wins in a row on Tuesday, when they travel to Florence to take on the Bobcats in a Northern Lakes Conference showdown. Laona/Wabeno will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday when they host Goodman-Pembine in a Northern Lakes Conference game.