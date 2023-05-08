CRANDON, WISC. (WJFW)-Monday the Crandon Cardinals took on Goodman-Pembine for a Northern Lakes Conference showdown. Crandon had a 3-3 record while Goodman-Pembine was 2-8.
The teams were struggling in the first two innings not scoring any runs. However, in the bottom of the third the momentum began to pick up as the Patriots with Joley Berger. The Patriots would score two more runs before the Cardinals could get on the board. Crandon was finally able to gain some drive after one too many balls from the Patriots pitcher as they got on the board with a walk.
However Crandon made a late surge and won the game 10-6. They'll host Three Lakes Thursday. Goodman-Pembine will play Florence Tuesday.