CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Crandon was a perfect 10-0 before their senior night showdown at home against Elcho on Thursday, looking to stay undefeated. Elcho has a smaller roster, but has still put together an impressive season, holding a 2-6 record, looking to make an upset.
There's a reason that the Cardinals are undefeated, and it has everything to do with the talent on the team led by head coach Jeff Mayer. They were able to make plays on offense and create turnovers on defense, turning them into points.
When the final buzzer sounded, Crandon was able to walk away with the 57-15 win to remain undefeated.
This win moves Crandon up to 11-0 and 4-0 in Northern lakes Conference play. Elcho falls to 2-7 overall and 104 in conference play.
Crandon will look to remain undefeated and move up to 12-0 when they travel to Florence on Monday. Elcho was scheduled to host White Lake on Monday, but White Lake cancelled the remainder of their season, so Elcho will look to get back in the win column on Jan. 12 when they travel to Almond-Bancroft.
Submit story ideas to smayer@wjfw.com