CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) - The 52nd annual Kentuck Day Festival is coming to Crandon next Saturday. The festival, rich with displays of Kentucky heritage, provides a look into the past that saw many families migrate to the Northwoods.
The town of Crandon has long been rich with Kentucky heritage. Dating all the way back to 1905 when droves of families and workers moved here to the Northwoods to escape the prohibition feuds and find employment. Michelle Gobert, the UW Madison extension coordinator for Crandon, said this year’s festival comes with some exciting twists.
“It’s just a great opportunity for individuals to come out to learn about their Kentucky heritage and to celebrate it,” said Gobert. “We will also be celebrating a hundred years of Lulu Shaw being elected the very first female mayor in the state of Wisconsin. We also think she might be the first female elected in the United States.”
Part of the Lulu Shaw celebration will include a real-life portrayal. Playing her will be Crandon native Madyson Dachelet, who’s great grandfather migrated to Crandon from Elliot County. Dachelet says the history and responsibility of portraying Shaw hits close to home.
“It’s extremely empowering being a female and knowing that we had a female mayor,” said Dachelet. “That is super exciting; and first one in Wisconsin so it’s just very…very close to my heart because it’s very empowering. And I did grow up in Crandon and we didn’t learn about this in school which is kind of a missed opportunity, I think, for educating.”
Crandon resident Ron Strong also found Kentucky ties through his own family lineage. He says what he found, however, was a bit shocking.
“My great grandfather was convicted of murder. Spent time in Kentucky, moved to Crandon and died here. On the other side of the family, my grandfather was shot at during the feuds. While he was riding – as a child – riding on a horse.”
Along with the family and community history, Jim Wienser, from the Lake Lucerne Advancement Association, is excited to announce the first annual Kentuck Festival 5K run.
“This is our first annual so we’re just hoping to get as many people out there as possible. We’re raising money for the Crandon area rescue squad for the purchase – they have purchased their new ambulance – to help pay it off.”
Pre-registration and other information for the first inaugural 5K race is available at LakeLucernWI.com or at the Lake Lucern Advancement Association building 4031 County Road W the morning of the race, which will start this Saturday at 9 a.m.