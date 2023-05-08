CRANDON, WISC. (WJFW)- Crandon hosted Goodman-Pembine in a Northern Lakes Conference match up. The Cardinals was 2-2 while Goodman-Pembine was 1-7. Crandon was coming off a win against Laona/Wabeno Thursday and used that momentum into Mondays game.
The Patriots got on the board first in the first inning scoring two runs before the Cardinals could score any. But Crandon just needed to warm up. Eian Wilson secured the teams first RBI single. Immediately following, Cole Shepard hit a ground ball that made it's way to the outfield to get an RBI double.
Once Crandon got going, they couldn't be stopped. They took the win 15-2 over the Patriots.
Crandon will have a tough game Tuesday against the undefeated Conference leaders; Three Lakes.
Goodman-Pembine will play Northland Pines Friday.