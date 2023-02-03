CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wrestlers from the Northern Lakes Conference gathered in Crandon on Friday with a regular season championship on the line. Those schools were Elcho, Laona-Wabeno, Three Lakes, and Florence-Niagara along with the home team Crandon Cardinals all took to the mats on Friday in some boys wrestling action.
When the final wrestler's hand was raised and the event was over, Crandon found themselves repeating as conference champs.
Crandon's Head Coach Paul Cleereman spoke about what is left to do for the team this late in the season with Regionals right around the corner.
"The teaching part is pretty much over," said Cleerman. "I mean, you've learned what you are going to learn this year as far as you know as far as going through moves every night and learning different series and different techniques you know. Now it is just fine tuning everything."
Friday night was special for another reason in Crandon. It was alumni night for the Cardinals, as well as their celebration of 50 years of Crandon Wrestling and what makes the sport so special. Coach Cleereman went onto speak about his team's resiliency and the emotion's that wrestling brings out of people.
"In this wrestling room up here I've seen all my kids break down and cry, but I've seen them bounce back, and next week they are hooting and hollering and cheering and you know what I mean," said Cleerman. "It is the highest of highs and lowest of lows."
Crandon will hope to keep their winning ways going as they head to Crivtz next Saturday.
Submit story ideas to smayer@wjfw.com