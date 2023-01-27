CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)-Abbotsford traveled to Crandon in hopes of getting back on track after a tough loss to Athens last game. Crandon, in a similar situation coming into this game needing a win after falling to Three Lakes.
Crandon came out with their usual energy and great ball movement. The Cardinals started the game on an 8-0 run and used that momentum to ultimately secure a win over Abbotsford.
Cardinals take down Falcons 85-68. Crandon improves their season record to 3-1, while Abbotsford falls to 1-17.
Both teams will travel next game. Crandon will play Goodman/Pembine while Abbotsford will pay Prentice.