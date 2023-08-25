CRANDON, Wis (WJFW)- When a football game is dominated by defense one or two big offensive plays can be the difference.
Down 7-0 in the third quarter Mason Mullins broke free for a 70 yard touchdown that put the Crandon Cardinals on the board.
Still trailing 7-6 in the fourth the Cardinals defense continued to make big plays. Jaxon Keepers intercepted a pass that would set up the go ahead drive for the Cardinals. A touchdown and two point conversion would put the Cardinals ahead 14-7. They would hang on to win by a score and grab their first win of the season.
With the win Crandon stands at 1-1. They will look to win their second in a row on August 31 as they host Clintonville. Merrill falls to 0-2 and will take on Medford on September 1 as they look to win their first game of the season.