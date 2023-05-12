THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Three Lakes and Crandon softball squared off for the second time this season in a Northern Lakes Conference game. Both teams have been hot lately, and were looking to gain some momentum before the playoffs start in a few weeks. Crandon was 6-3 heading in to their matchup and 5-1 in the Northern Lakes Conference, trailing Laona/Wabeno by only 1.5 games. Three Lakes was 4-7 overall and 3-3 in the Northern Lakes Conference, hoping to get over .500 in conference games.
In a close game that featured great offense and defense, Crandon came out on top, winning it 4-2. Crandon has now won three games in a row as a result of the win.
With the win, Crandon improves to 7-3 on the season and 6-1 in the Northern Lakes Conference. They are now 0.5 games away from Laona/Wabeno in the conference standings. Three Lakes falls to 4-8 on the season and 3-4 in conference play, dropping below .500 in the Great Northern Conference.
Crandon will look to capitalize off of their momentum on Saturday when they travel to Laona to take on Laona/Wabeno, where they can take sole possession of first place in the conference with a win. Three Lakes will look to get back in the win column on Saturday when they host Florence in a Northern Lakes Conference matchup.
Submit story ideas to smayer@wjfw.com