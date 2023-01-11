CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Crandon High School girls basketball has finished the first half of the season leading the Northern Lakes Conference and holding a 12-0 overall record, establishing themselves as the team to beat in their conference.
One reason the team has been so dominant has been their defense. The Cardinals have averaged over 15 steals per game this season. That statistic isn't by luck, because they practice defense specifically every Wednesday.
One of the team's leading stealers, Holly Palubicki, knew that this team was special, and expected results like this with their defense.
"We all just kind of knew that this team was something special so we all just wanted to come to practice, work really hard," said Palubicki. "It's obviously paying off because the season's going really well for us."
The Cardinals are currently undefeated, holding a 12-0 record, and have outscored their opponents 671 to 360 this season, almost doubling the score of their opposition in every game they’ve played. Head coach Jeff Mayer credits these blowout wins to his defensive style of coaching.
"We're definitely a defensive-minded team, we take pride in that," said Mayer. "We say our defense travels, we're not always going to shoot the ball well at home or on the road, but can always play defense. So, we take pride in that and we work hard at that every day."
Being undefeated, Crandon has established themselves as the team to beat in the Northern lakes Conference. With that power comes a target on the Cardinal's backs. However, being targeted is something that Palubicki and the Cardinals won't back down from, and even welcome the challenge.
"I think it's a compliment," said Palubicki. "It makes us want to work harder and not let them beat us. I definitely think the whole team thinks that way, too, and wanting to work harder for that reason."
The team's leading scorer, Mara Stamper, says that even though the defense has been dominant all season long, that the offense has been able to score at will with good, solid fundamentals.
"We need to focus on doing what's right, whether than doing what's fancy or doing something that you think is cool but will end up costing you the game," said Stamper. "Doing everything right. Don't cheat yourself out and don't cheat your teammates out."
Stamper also said that team's learn from their mistakes and losses. Even though Crandon hasn't lost a game this season, she says that they've still found ways to learn from their mistakes and improve their skills.
"Obviously, winning is what we want as the result for every game," said Stamper. "But, if we don't win and we lose, it's definitely a learning thing. We can always become better."
Even though it may not seem that Crandon needs "learning experiences," Stamper says that her team can always improve. The team leader wants her team to always be looking to improve, no matter what their record is.
"The learning experiences are something we take pride in," said Stamper. "We want to fix those mistakes. We want to become a better team. We're very good right now, but we want to be better. We don't want to settle, we never settle."
Crandon will look to stay perfect and improve to 13-0 when they host Medford on Monday.