Crandon family rebuilds businesses following housefire

CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) – Twelve months ago, a fire destroyed a Crandon family’s home and their connected businesses. Now, they’ve reopened the doors to their catering business and their Baked Pizza and Pasta business. Dewing’s Catering and Confections and Baked Pasta and Pizza are businesses owned by Adam and Jennifer Dewing of Crandon. Adam is a 1997 graduate of Crandon High School and met his wife Jennifer while enrolled in culinary school in Rhode Island. Together they started their catering business in 2010 in Forest County. Since then, they’ve served a variety of populations including “Meals on Wheels” and various special events such as marriages and graduations.
On June 25, 2022 the family came home to the smell of what they thought was campfire smoke. They checked their home and didn’t find anything and figured they were just getting some smoke from their neighbors. The Dewing’s have 11 children, but only 4 were home at the time. Adam says, “We awoke about 4am with smoke filling the house and flames.” He continues, “we got the four children who were here and evacuated the house safely and no-one was hurt, but they couldn’t put out the fire and the house was destroyed.”
Unfortunately their businesses were run out of their home, which was now a total loss. The community banded together to support the Dewing family by organizing a “Go-Fund-Me” account to help pay for basic supplies begin the rebuild. The fundraiser and insurance helped get them rebuild their home by Easter 2023, and last week, they opened the doors to their new kitchen which houses both businesses.
Adam says, “We are open for our pizza business from 4pm though 9pm Monday through Saturday, and obviously catering we’re open, whenever people want to book us.”
To learn more or to order online, visit their website here.