Crandon elementary students design squad car graphics

CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) – The Crandon Police Department has a new squad and its graphics were designed by students from Crandon Elementary.
Eric Bath is the Chief of Police for the Crandon Police Department and he says, “We look for different ways to incorporate the community.” When the new squad the department ordered was delivered, it needed graphics. Officer Matt Schultz had the idea to involve elementary students. Chief Bath contacted the school and asked for their assistance. School staff distributed templates to students of Crandon Elementary and ask for designs. Chief Bath had simple instructions for the students; the design had to include: “Crandon Police,” “To Serve and Protect” and “Emergency 911.”
Over 70 designs had to be narrowed down to just a few. Chief Bath said, “We had a lot of patriotism, a lot of American flags, certain designs we thought were really great but we couldn’t use, they were hearts, or orange, or different colors we can’t use, but they’re all great designs.”
Five designs were eventually selected and Chief Bath reached out to Airhead Designs of Crandon and its owner Brian ‘Rocky’ Alsteen to turn the templates reality.
Alsteen took the five designs and incorporated aspects of each of them into the final product. He says, “It took me about 12 hours to start the drawing, to print, laminate, cut, and apply it to the police car.”
All five student designs are displayed on the cruiser and the vehicle is already in use. Chief Bath said, “we’re just very thankful that we had the community support that we did.”