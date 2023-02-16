CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- In an age where offense reigns supreme in basketball, Crandon has proved that defense can still win a few games. In fact, the Cardinals have won more than a few games, going 20-1 this season before their matchup with Medford on Thursday. Crandon was on a seven-game winning streak since their lone loss to Laona/Wabeno, and were looking to make it eight in a row at home.
However, Medford seems like the perfect team that could try and spoil the Cardinal's electric run. The Raiders have a clear height advantage over every team they play, which is a huge advantage in basketball. Even though Medford is 6-16 on the season, they can still beat anybody.
But Crandon is more than just anybody. That defense showed up, and the Cardinals were forcing turnovers and blocked shots left and right. Follow that up with some high scoring from Mara Stamper and Holly Palubicki and Crandon was able to win this one 45-23.
That win makes it eight in a row for Crandon, and the Cardinal's impressive record just keeps getting better and better. Crandon improves to 21-1 on the season. Medford falls to 6-17 on the season with the loss.
Crandon has their season finale on Friday, hosting Northern Lakes Conference opponent Florence, where the Cardinals have to win to secure a share of the conference title. Medford will look to bounce back from their loss when they host Great Northern Conference opponent Mosinee on Friday.
