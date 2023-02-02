MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW)- Crandon's girls basketball team has been dominant all season long. The Cardinals had a perfect start to the season, winning 13 games in a row. However, 13 was an unlucky number, and Crandon dropped their first game to Laona/Wabeno at home on Jan. 20 to fall to 13-1. But the Cardinals didn't let that loss get to them, and won the next three games by an average of 22 points, and came into their matchup with Merrill on Thursday with all their momentum regained.
Merrill is no joke when it comes to girls hoops, so they wouldn't sit down and let Crandon walk over them. They were 11-9 on the season, and in fourth place in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. However, Merrill has dropped their previous three games, so they were looking to upset the 16-1 Cardinals and snap that losing streak.
This game was a defensive battle. Both teams had to work hard and make extra passes to score points. However, Crandon was able to walk away with the tough road win, 50-38, to make it four straight wins.
Crandon improves to 17-1 overall, and continue their impressive season. They'll look to keep the ball rolling and make it five wins in a row when they take on Regis at UW-Stevens Point on Friday, just one day after their victory over Merrill.
Merrill falls to 11-10 on the season, and now have double-digit losses. Their losing streak now stands at four games. They'll look to snap that losing streak when they host SPASH on Tuesday.
