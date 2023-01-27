THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Crandon High School girls basketball team has been dominant all season long. Starting with an undefeated 13-0 record, Crandon suffered their first loss last week at the hands of Laona/Wabeno, which dropped them out of first place in the Northern Lakes Conference. The Cardinals were a half game behind the Rebels, holding a 6-1 conference record and a 13-1 overall record.
Crandon would look to do something on Friday that they haven't done all season long: bounce back after a loss. They took on Three Lakes in a Northern Lakes Conference game that featured plenty of action. Three Lakes is currently in fourth place in the Northern Lakes Conference with a 3-3 conference record, while also holding an 8-7 record overall this season.
As advertised, this game featured plenty of action. Crandon came out like they were a team on a mission, three-straight three pointers helped the Cardinals jump to a 9-0 run to start the game. They were able to carry on that momentum to the entire game, winning this one 62-22 to get back in the win column.
This win improves Crandon's record to 14-1, and bumps their conference record up to 7-1 this season. However, Laona/Wabeno beat Florence on Friday, so the Cardinals are still a half game behind the Rebels in the Northern Lakes Conference standings.
Three Lakes falls to 8-8 on the season, sitting right at .500. They also drop below .500 in conference play, falling to a 3-4 record, good enough to stay in fourth place in the Northern Lakes Conference. The loss also makes it two in a row for Three Lakes.
Crandon will look to capitalize off of the win and carry their momentum all the way to Wittenberg-Birnamwood on Monday, where the Cardinals will look to start their second winning streak of the season. Three Lakes will look to snap their two-game losing streak when they host Gresham Community on Tuesday.