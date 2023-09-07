Cranberry Season is almost here

EAGLE RIVER, Wis (WJFW) – Wisconsin produces over half of the nation’s cranberries and for cranberry growers, the busy season is about to hit. Lake Nokomis Cranberries Inc is located just southwest of Eagle River and they’re preparing for the upcoming harvest.
Dave Zawistowski has owned the cranberry farm since it was established in 1977. Since then, they’ve grown to farm over 300 acres. The farm grows nine different varieties of cranberries. He says they start to ripen the same time the leaves start changing.
Dave says there’s one thing they always have to worry about, “the weather is always a big thing, we’re going to go into ah freezing nights here real soon, and um, you know my crew has to be out there running the sprinklers, making sure that they’re not freezing the crop, and then they’ve got to get up in the morning and still harvest too, so they’ll sleep a couple hours and come back to work.” Once the harvest begins, it will take about 5 weeks, weather dependent.
Dave says “Half of them go to Ocean Spray and half of them go to a company called Mariani.” The majority of them will be made into craisins. To find fresh Lake Nokomis Cranberries, visit their gift shop, Cranberry Fest in Eagle River.