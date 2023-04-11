RHINELANDER (WJFW) - - One of the four people that are charged in the alleged kidnapping and torturing of a woman in Oneida County entered a "not guilty" plea towards a different charge while in court today
Darren Hewison, 33, is facing multiple charges including two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of felony bail jumping, and three counts of second-degree sexual assault.
In February, Hewison entered "not guilty" pleas for those charges.
While in jail in January, Hewison was allegedly involved in a fight between him and another inmate. Hewison is being charged with battery by prisoners for the alleged incident. The alleged victim reportedly had scars and bruising along his face after it happened, and said that Hewison was the attacker.
Court records show that the court found probable cause today and the case will move forward. Records also show that "not-guilty" pleas were entered today for the case.
Hewison will be in court again on June 20 for a pre-trial conference. He remains in jail on a $20,000 cash bond.
