WAUSAU (WJFW) - The case involving a man allegedly firing a gun inside a Wausau home will head to trial.
Brian Penny, 43, is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, endangering safety while recklessly using a firearm, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, operating while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.
Penny was in court today for his preliminary hearing.
Court records show that the court found probably cause to move forward in the case.
On Feb. 15, police responded to a home in the 700 block of Forest St. just after 8:30 a.m. The caller reported that Penny was intoxicated and fired a handgun inside the home.
Police made contact with Penny through the phone, and he exited the home and was arrested without incident.
Penny remains in the Marathon County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Penny will next be in court on Mar. 1 for a calendar call.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com