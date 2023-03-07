RHINELANDER (WJFW) - A judge has ruled that there is probable cause to move forward in a case involving the Newbold man accused of election fraud.
James Staskiewicz, 69, of Newbold, is charged with one count of election fraud and one count of misconduct in public office; both of the charges are felonies.
Staskiewicz was in court on Monday for his adjourned initial appearance. Court records show that the court finds probable cause exists in the case.
Staskiewicz is a supervisor for the Town of Newbold. He was arrested in February in his effort to run for reelection. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Staskiewicz admitted to having forged signatures on his campaign papers.
Staskiewicz will be in court again on Mar. 27 at 3:30 p.m. for his arraignment.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com