MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - County Road KK in Marathon Co. is closed between Companion Ln. and Whisper Rd. because of a culvert collapse.
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office was notified of a potential culvert collapse on Sunday around 12:45 p.m.
The road is currently closed at this time to allow the Marathon County Highway Department to make repairs. There is a posted detour utilizing County Rd. N to County Rd. O, to County Rd. B for southbound traffic. For northbound traffic, the detour starts at County Rd. B, to County Rd. O, to County Rd. N.
This detour will remain until repairs are made to the roadway, an estimated duration is not known at this time. The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office ask motorists to make plans to use an alternate route of travel over the next few days.
