Minocqua Brewery Company will remain open as the business continues its dispute over zoning and permitting with the Oneida County Board.
This comes after an Oneida County committee voted last week to revoke the license for the Brewing Company.
On Wednesday, the same committee granted the business a six-month extension to keep their business operating. The committee's decision to grant the business an extension comes after two contentious recent public hearings.
Company owner Kirk Bangstad has said in a statement that the brewery "will fight and win in court" as well as "in the court of public opinion."