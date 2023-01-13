WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Wausau Cyclones will be having corgi races during the intermission of the Jan. 21 game against the Oregon Tradesmen.
The corgi races will take place during the first and second intermission of the game.
30 corgis in total will be featured in the races.
Fans will also be able to support the Humane Society of Marathon County through a Cyclones Corgi Races Merch Sale going on now through Jan. 15. Items for sale can be found at wausaucyclones.com/shop.
The Humane Society will also receive proceeds from chuck-a-puck and a 50/50 raffle that evening.
Tickets are available on their website wausaucyclones.com. Puck drop on Jan. 21 is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.
