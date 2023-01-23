WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public's help with finding a wanted sex offender.
The Wausau Police Department is reporting that Kevin O Spencer, 54, has failed to report to his DOC supervising agent and his GPS is no longer functioning.
Spencer was previously sentenced to prison for sexual assault of a child. He reached his mandatory release date on Nov. 8 2022 and has been residing in the 700 block of Jackson St.
The Wausau Police Department asks that if anyone knows where Spencer is, they are encouraged to call Marathon County Dispatch at (715)-261-7795.
Callers can remain anonymous by submitting a tip through the Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling (877)-409-8777 or by visiting marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.
The Wausau Police Department reminds citizens to never attempt to apprehend a fugitive themselves.
