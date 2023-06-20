Newbold, WI. (WJFW)- Construction in the summertime is nothing new for the Northwoods.
Drivers along highway 47 may notice some construction where the old Newbold Town Hall once was.
On April 19th, 2022, the electorates of the Town of Newbold authorized the town board to start the development of a New Town Hall. With the community’s support, groundbreaking for a new community center began in April of 2023 and is expected to be finished this November.
“This is nice to see that the community came together and um approved building of a new town hall which was very much needed,” said Dan Hess the Chairman of the Town of Newbold.
The town partnered with the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin for a fundraising campaign in order to reduce the tax obligations for Newbold taxpayers.
“We partnered with the community foundation of north central Wisconsin for fundraising activities, for chairs and office furniture for the interior of the building and exterior,” said Hess.
The Town has received over $15,000 in donations and is looking to continue the donation efforts. Anyone interested in finding out more information or donating can visit their website www.newboldwi.gov