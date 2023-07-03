Park Falls, WI. (WJFW)- Park Falls has always been a mill town but after 120 years the paper mill shut down in 2021.
This means fewer jobs but it also affected the city’s waterlines during the winter.
In total President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invested $3.75 million into the city including around $1.7 million for installing new water lines. The old lines were freezing over after the city’s mill shut down. New ones are now being installed deeper underground below the frost line.
“There is only one fix was spending in this case 1.7 of that, of that grant dollars towards burying the water lines below the frost level, back in the day it wasn’t needed because the mill was expected to use all that water," said Brentt Michalek the City Administrator for Park Falls.
The city is currently working in two areas. The rest of the projects funds will be saved and used for any lingering problems by the end of 2024.
“Maintenance wise it’s better for the citizens and if we can add more customers to some of our water, more water customers to our system then it brings everybody’s cost down because we have more people paying for the service, said Bill Hoffman The Director of Public Works for Park Falls.
“If we can do anything to improve our water system without the customers having to spend the money it’s great for everybody," said Hoffman.