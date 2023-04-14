RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The intersection of Oneida Ave. and Lincoln St. will be closed for about six weeks beginning on Monday for a construction project.
The project is expected to start at 6 a.m. on Apr. 17 and is expected to last until June 6, weather permitting.
The City of Rhinelander wants to remind motorists that during this project, the streets of Oneida, Conro, and King will be closed to through traffic. The City adds that residents on those streets will have access to their property/driveways throughout the project, with only brief intermittent disruptions expected.
For updates throughout the construction season, visit:
http://www.rhinelandercityhall.org/index.php?page=Main&fbclid=IwAR2oNyofpGVhEZsNXp_6E-fgBNAV5DfBzIE_zpU1Cgs3fhdIf1ERC_85uk0
