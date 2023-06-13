Conserving energy can make it easier to complete tasks throughout the day.
The technique can help you exercise or complete daily chores with less effort.
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great Today we will learn about the four P’s of energy conservation.
“Its important to find ways to do energy conservation in order to reduce our efforts so we can do things longer, more effectively to be successful,” said Sue Shumake.
Shumake is a Physical Therapist Assistant at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff.
The four P’s of energy conservation are prioritizing, planning, pacing, and positioning.
“Prioritizing obviously the one you’re gonna enjoy, and is most important to you would be at the top of the list. Why? Cause we’re gonna be successful right away.”
Once you prioritize your tasks then it’s time to come up with a plan to complete them.
“Planning so you think about your day ahead and you may want to strategize to do a hard activity to start the day, but you’ll still want to go easier into it. And then maybe an easier activity then maybe a moderate activity,” said Shumake.
The next step in energy conservation is pacing.
“You’re breaking up activities to make it easier. We might be pacing in the way that we are doing it over the period of a week or a month.”
Shumake says people should focus on their position when doing chores.
“So in therapy we teach people about body mechanics that’s a big word. Positioning could be as little as using something like a duster that has an extender on it. You’re close to the work surface, not danger because you're not on a ladder and make your work more efficient using the extenders.”
Shumake recommends practicing the four P’s every day.
“Its very important to enjoy what you’re doing and getting out there. Your body and mind moving forward. If you enjoy the activity and if you stick with it for four weeks, you’re more likely to make a life habit of it.”