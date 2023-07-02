Conover hosts annual blueberry pancake fundraiser

CONOVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Families spent their morning a little differently today in Vilas county with the Conover Fire Department for the Annual Pancake Breakfast which has been going on for three decades. This event was created for a way for local firefighters to give back to the community. Conover Town Hall was packed full of people able to treat themselves to an all you can eat breakfast. Robert Martinson is the Conover Fire Chief he or says the turnout is always great.
“It’s kind of nice to see when the community comes out and comes to our functions like this that it shows the support that they give us knowing the fact that everything that we do they appreciate and we thank them," said Martinson”
This isn't only a fun event for families to do, it's actually for a good cause because it helps the Conover Fire Department raise money for equipment they need.
“All of the proceeds that we make from this thing goes to buying certain stuff that we need for the fire department like gloves, hats, and helmets," said Martinson. "Whatever stuff that we can do so it does not cost taxpayers the extra money.”
Equipment is expensive for fire departments. With the money they make from events like this, it will allow them to buy equipment and gear they need much faster.