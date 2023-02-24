MADISON - Congressman Tom Tiffany has sent a letter to the Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. He is asking them to remove the roadblocks on four Lac Du Flambeau roads.
The roads of Annie Sunn Lane, Center Sugar-bush Lane, East Ross Allen Lake Lane and Elsie Lake Lane have all been closed since Tuesday, January 31st.
The Tribe has been blocking access as part of an easement dispute with the Town of Lac Du Flambeau after negotiations with property title companies broke down.
In the letter Tiffany sent Friday, he said “Like most area residents, I want to see a resolution that addresses the concerns of all parties. However, this will not happen so long as the tribal government continues to block open access to these roads. In fact, the longer the roadblocks remain in place, the more likely policymakers will be to pursue a legislative option,”
Tiffany also said “I hope you will reconsider your current position and join me in pressing the Bureau of Indian Affairs to produce the existing appraisals of these rights-of-way so that legitimate negotiations can begin in earnest.”
You can see Tiffany's full letter by scrolling up and clicking on the link to the left.