WAUSAU (WJFW) - Concerts on the Square in Wausau is back in 2023, and the lineup for this summer has been announced.
Concerts will be held every Wednesday during the summer starting on June 7 with Brass Differential performing. The last show will be held on Aug. 30 as Unity the Band will perform.
The rest of the schedule throughout the summer is listed below:
- June 7 - Brass Differential
- June 14 - Steem
- June 21 - Brad Emanuel
- June 28 - Hip Pocket
- July 5 - Mam Ginger
- July 12 -The Northern Lights
- July 19 Johnny & The Motones
- July 26 - The Hucksters
- Aug. 2 Pacific Coast Highway
- Aug. 9 Chris Kroze
- Aug. 16 Conscious Pilot
- Aug. 30 Unity the Band
The concerts will run from 6 pm to 8 pm.
More information can be found online at visitwausau.com.
