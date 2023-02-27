WAUSAU - Some Wausau area parents and community members are pushing back against a plan to close some schools.
Earlier this month the Wausau School Board approved a plan to restructure grades 5-12. This would include closing five elementary schools.
Many community members spoke against the plan, and a petition currently circulating calls on the Wausau School Board to halt implementation of the district restructuring plans and hold an advisory referendum on the matter.
In the first 72 hours over 1000 signatures have been collected so far on change dot org to stop the restructuring plan.